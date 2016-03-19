March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Harlequins 15 Worcester Warriors 21
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 16 12 1 3 413 282 7 57
2. Exeter Chiefs 16 11 0 5 402 258 11 55
3. Wasps 16 10 0 6 402 288 8 48
4. Northampton 16 9 0 7 341 257 10 46
5. Leicester Tigers 16 10 0 6 345 326 5 45
6. Harlequins 17 8 1 8 410 420 10 44
7. Gloucester Rugby 16 8 1 7 321 300 4 38
8. Sale Sharks 15 7 2 6 300 309 6 38
9. Bath Rugby 16 6 0 10 307 321 9 33
10. Worcester Warriors 17 6 0 11 325 413 6 30
11. Newcastle Falcons 17 4 1 12 270 426 4 22
12. London Irish 16 3 0 13 241 477 1 13
SUNDAY, MARCH 20 FIXTURES (GMT)
Exeter Chiefs v Northampton (1300) Exeter
Wasps v Sale Sharks (1400) Coventry
London Irish v Gloucester Rugby (1500) Reading
Leicester Tigers v Saracens (1515) Leicester