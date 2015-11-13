Nov 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Friday
RESULTS
Leicester Tigers 33 Stade Francais 20 Pool 4
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Saracens 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Ulster 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Toulouse 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Oyonnax 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 2
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Ospreys 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Exeter Chiefs 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Bordeaux-Begles 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 3
1. Glasgow Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Northampton 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Racing 92 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Scarlets 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 4
1. Leicester Tigers 1 1 0 33 20 1 5
2. Stade Francais 1 0 0 20 33 0 0
3. Benetton Treviso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3=. Munster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 5
1. Bath Rugby 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Toulon 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Leinster 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Wasps 0 0 0 0 0 0
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Oyonnax v Ulster (1300) Oyonnax
Racing 92 v Glasgow Warriors (1515) Colombes
Munster v Benetton Treviso (1715) Limerick
Saracens v Toulouse (1730) Hendon
Northampton v Scarlets (1945) Northampton