Rugby-South Africa to announce axed Super Rugby sides next month
CAPE TOWN, June 14 South African Rugby has set July 7 as the date when they decide which two of the country's teams will be dropped from Super Rugby for next season.
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 46 Southern Kings (South Africa) 41 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 6 0 188 123 2 26 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 5 0 285 107 4 24 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 172 119 4 24 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 5. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 0 200 163 4 16 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 6 3 0 144 101 4 16 2. Western Force (Australia) 6 2 0 134 173 1 9 3. Waratahs (Australia) 7 2 0 163 237 0 8 4. Reds (Australia) 7 1 0 114 217 2 6 5. Rebels (Australia) 5 0 0 75 237 1 1 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 6 0 188 123 2 26 2. Brumbies (Australia) 6 3 0 144 101 4 16 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 5 0 285 107 4 24 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 172 119 4 24 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 6. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 0 200 163 4 16 7. Western Force (Australia) 6 2 0 134 173 1 9 8. Waratahs (Australia) 7 2 0 163 237 0 8 9. Reds (Australia) 7 1 0 114 217 2 6 10. Rebels (Australia) 5 0 0 75 237 1 1 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 6 5 0 227 159 3 23 2. Sharks (South Africa) 7 5 0 194 158 2 22 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 6 4 0 176 122 3 19 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 6 1 0 150 210 2 6 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 6 6 0 241 126 2 26 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 2 0 151 219 1 9 3. Bulls (South Africa) 6 1 0 132 179 2 6 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 6 1 0 144 256 1 5 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 6 6 0 241 126 2 26 2. Lions (South Africa) 6 5 0 227 159 3 23 3. Sharks (South Africa) 7 5 0 194 158 2 22 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 6 4 0 176 122 3 19 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 6 2 0 151 219 1 9 6. Bulls (South Africa) 6 1 0 132 179 2 6 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 6 1 0 150 210 2 6 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 6 1 0 144 256 1 5 FRIDAY, APRIL 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders (New Zealand) v Sunwolves (Japan) (0735) Christchurch
June 14 Scrumhalf Danny Care believes adopting a different style of play depending on the match situation, much as England did in the thrilling 38-34 win over Argentina in San Juan on Saturday, will increase the side's chances of lifting the next World Cup.
June 14 British and Irish Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny will not be offered a new contract at Toulon after missing too many Top 14 games because of international duty, the club's president Mourad Boudjellal has said.