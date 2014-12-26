HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week three
March 11 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday RESULTS Cardiff Blues 17 Newport Gwent Dragons 23 Munster 28 Leinster 13 Ulster 13 Connacht 10 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 11 8 0 3 263 167 5 37 2. Ospreys 10 8 0 2 268 158 4 36 3. Glasgow Warriors 10 8 0 2 242 179 3 35 4. Ulster 11 7 1 3 257 160 5 35 5. Leinster 11 6 1 4 260 187 6 32 6. Connacht 11 6 1 4 183 173 2 28 7. Scarlets 10 4 2 4 203 181 3 23 8. Edinburgh Rugby 10 4 1 5 178 213 2 20 9. Cardiff Blues 11 3 1 7 235 285 4 18 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 11 3 0 8 176 239 4 16 11. Zebre 10 2 0 8 119 252 1 9 12. Benetton Treviso 10 0 1 9 125 315 2 4 SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby (1440) Glasgow Ospreys v Scarlets (1715) Swansea
March 11 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:
WELLINGTON, March 12 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will be holding his breath over the next few days as a number of players in contention to play the British and Irish Lions in June were all injured in the latest round of Super Rugby.
BUENOS AIRES, March 11 Jaguares flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez scored 21 points and his place kicking proved the difference as the Argentine side beat the Lions 36-24 in their first home match at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.