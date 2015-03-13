March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Hurricanes (New Zealand) 30 Blues (New Zealand) 23
Western Force (Australia) 17 Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 21
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 4 0 111 57 2 18
2. Stormers (South Africa) 4 4 0 107 65 0 16
3. Brumbies (Australia) 4 3 0 111 52 3 15
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 3 0 99 71 2 14
5. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10
6. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 4 2 0 84 85 2 10
7. Waratahs (Australia) 3 2 0 74 58 1 9
8. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 2 0 60 56 1 9
9. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 2 0 80 92 1 9
10. Sharks (South Africa) 4 1 0 106 119 2 6
11. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 76 121 2 6
12. Lions (South Africa) 4 1 0 52 83 1 5
13. Reds (Australia) 4 1 0 39 96 1 5
14. Crusaders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 52 80 0 4
15. Blues (New Zealand) 5 0 0 91 118 4 4
Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 4 3 0 111 52 3 15
2. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 4 2 0 84 85 2 10
3. Waratahs (Australia) 3 2 0 74 58 1 9
4. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 76 121 2 6
5. Reds (Australia) 4 1 0 39 96 1 5
New Zealand Conference
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 4 0 111 57 2 18
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 3 0 99 71 2 14
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 2 0 60 56 1 9
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 52 80 0 4
5. Blues (New Zealand) 5 0 0 91 118 4 4
South African Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 4 4 0 107 65 0 16
2. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 2 0 80 92 1 9
4. Sharks (South Africa) 4 1 0 106 119 2 6
5. Lions (South Africa) 4 1 0 52 83 1 5
SATURDAY, MARCH 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Crusaders (New Zealand) v Lions (South Africa) (0330) Christchurch
Highlanders (New Zealand) v Waratahs (Australia) (0635) Dunedin
Reds (Australia) v Brumbies (Australia) (0840) Brisbane
Stormers (South Africa) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (1300) Cape Town
Cheetahs (South Africa) v Sharks (South Africa) (1505) Bloemfontein