March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Friday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 30 Blues (New Zealand) 23 Western Force (Australia) 17 Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 21 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 4 0 111 57 2 18 2. Stormers (South Africa) 4 4 0 107 65 0 16 3. Brumbies (Australia) 4 3 0 111 52 3 15 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 3 0 99 71 2 14 5. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10 6. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 4 2 0 84 85 2 10 7. Waratahs (Australia) 3 2 0 74 58 1 9 8. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 2 0 60 56 1 9 9. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 2 0 80 92 1 9 10. Sharks (South Africa) 4 1 0 106 119 2 6 11. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 76 121 2 6 12. Lions (South Africa) 4 1 0 52 83 1 5 13. Reds (Australia) 4 1 0 39 96 1 5 14. Crusaders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 52 80 0 4 15. Blues (New Zealand) 5 0 0 91 118 4 4 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 4 3 0 111 52 3 15 2. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 4 2 0 84 85 2 10 3. Waratahs (Australia) 3 2 0 74 58 1 9 4. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 76 121 2 6 5. Reds (Australia) 4 1 0 39 96 1 5 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 4 0 111 57 2 18 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 3 0 99 71 2 14 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 3 2 0 60 56 1 9 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 3 1 0 52 80 0 4 5. Blues (New Zealand) 5 0 0 91 118 4 4 South African Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 4 4 0 107 65 0 16 2. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 3 2 0 80 92 1 9 4. Sharks (South Africa) 4 1 0 106 119 2 6 5. Lions (South Africa) 4 1 0 52 83 1 5 SATURDAY, MARCH 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders (New Zealand) v Lions (South Africa) (0330) Christchurch Highlanders (New Zealand) v Waratahs (Australia) (0635) Dunedin Reds (Australia) v Brumbies (Australia) (0840) Brisbane Stormers (South Africa) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (1300) Cape Town Cheetahs (South Africa) v Sharks (South Africa) (1505) Bloemfontein