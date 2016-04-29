April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Chiefs (New Zealand) 24 Sharks (South Africa) 22 Western Force (Australia) 20 Bulls (South Africa) 42 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 329 212 5 37 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 8 7 0 260 163 4 32 3. Stormers (South Africa) 8 6 0 218 126 4 28 4. Bulls (South Africa) 8 6 1 244 167 2 28 5. Lions (South Africa) 8 6 0 251 185 3 27 6. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 5 0 237 177 6 26 7. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 5 0 212 156 4 24 8. Rebels (Australia) 8 5 0 183 192 2 22 9. Sharks (South Africa) 9 4 1 174 156 4 22 10. Brumbies (Australia) 8 5 0 214 196 1 21 11. Waratahs (Australia) 7 3 0 172 145 5 17 12. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 1 160 170 2 16 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 2 0 239 225 4 12 14. Reds (Australia) 8 1 1 149 225 2 8 15. Jaguares (Argentina) 8 1 0 164 227 3 7 16. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 180 322 3 7 17. Western Force (Australia) 9 1 0 143 299 2 6 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 7 1 0 125 311 0 4 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 329 212 5 37 2. Rebels (Australia) 8 5 0 183 192 2 22 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 8 7 0 260 163 4 32 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 5 0 237 177 6 26 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 5 0 212 156 4 24 6. Brumbies (Australia) 8 5 0 214 196 1 21 7. Waratahs (Australia) 7 3 0 172 145 5 17 8. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 1 160 170 2 16 9. Reds (Australia) 8 1 1 149 225 2 8 10. Western Force (Australia) 9 1 0 143 299 2 6 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Rebels (Australia) 8 5 0 183 192 2 22 2. Brumbies (Australia) 8 5 0 214 196 1 21 3. Waratahs (Australia) 7 3 0 172 145 5 17 4. Reds (Australia) 8 1 1 149 225 2 8 5. Western Force (Australia) 9 1 0 143 299 2 6 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 329 212 5 37 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 8 7 0 260 163 4 32 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 5 0 237 177 6 26 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 5 0 212 156 4 24 5. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 1 160 170 2 16 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 8 6 0 218 126 4 28 2. Lions (South Africa) 8 6 0 251 185 3 27 3. Bulls (South Africa) 8 6 1 244 167 2 28 4. Sharks (South Africa) 9 4 1 174 156 4 22 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 2 0 239 225 4 12 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 8 1 0 164 227 3 7 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 180 322 3 7 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 7 1 0 125 311 0 4 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 8 6 0 218 126 4 28 2. Bulls (South Africa) 8 6 1 244 167 2 28 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 2 0 239 225 4 12 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 180 322 3 7 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 8 6 0 251 185 3 27 2. Sharks (South Africa) 9 4 1 174 156 4 22 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 8 1 0 164 227 3 7 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 7 1 0 125 311 0 4 SATURDAY, APRIL 30 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues (New Zealand) v Rebels (Australia) (0515) Auckland Highlanders (New Zealand) v Brumbies (Australia) (0735) Invercargill Reds (Australia) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (0940) Brisbane Lions (South Africa) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (1505) Johannesburg Stormers (South Africa) v Waratahs (Australia) (1710) Cape Town Jaguares (Argentina) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (2140) Buenos Aires