April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday
RESULTS
Chiefs (New Zealand) 24 Sharks (South Africa) 22
Western Force (Australia) 20 Bulls (South Africa) 42
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 329 212 5 37
2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 8 7 0 260 163 4 32
3. Stormers (South Africa) 8 6 0 218 126 4 28
4. Bulls (South Africa) 8 6 1 244 167 2 28
5. Lions (South Africa) 8 6 0 251 185 3 27
6. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 5 0 237 177 6 26
7. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 5 0 212 156 4 24
8. Rebels (Australia) 8 5 0 183 192 2 22
9. Sharks (South Africa) 9 4 1 174 156 4 22
10. Brumbies (Australia) 8 5 0 214 196 1 21
11. Waratahs (Australia) 7 3 0 172 145 5 17
12. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 1 160 170 2 16
13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 2 0 239 225 4 12
14. Reds (Australia) 8 1 1 149 225 2 8
15. Jaguares (Argentina) 8 1 0 164 227 3 7
16. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 180 322 3 7
17. Western Force (Australia) 9 1 0 143 299 2 6
18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 7 1 0 125 311 0 4
Australasian Group
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 329 212 5 37
2. Rebels (Australia) 8 5 0 183 192 2 22
3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 8 7 0 260 163 4 32
4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 5 0 237 177 6 26
5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 5 0 212 156 4 24
6. Brumbies (Australia) 8 5 0 214 196 1 21
7. Waratahs (Australia) 7 3 0 172 145 5 17
8. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 1 160 170 2 16
9. Reds (Australia) 8 1 1 149 225 2 8
10. Western Force (Australia) 9 1 0 143 299 2 6
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Rebels (Australia) 8 5 0 183 192 2 22
2. Brumbies (Australia) 8 5 0 214 196 1 21
3. Waratahs (Australia) 7 3 0 172 145 5 17
4. Reds (Australia) 8 1 1 149 225 2 8
5. Western Force (Australia) 9 1 0 143 299 2 6
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 329 212 5 37
2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 8 7 0 260 163 4 32
3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 8 5 0 237 177 6 26
4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 8 5 0 212 156 4 24
5. Blues (New Zealand) 7 3 1 160 170 2 16
South African Group
1. Stormers (South Africa) 8 6 0 218 126 4 28
2. Lions (South Africa) 8 6 0 251 185 3 27
3. Bulls (South Africa) 8 6 1 244 167 2 28
4. Sharks (South Africa) 9 4 1 174 156 4 22
5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 2 0 239 225 4 12
6. Jaguares (Argentina) 8 1 0 164 227 3 7
7. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 180 322 3 7
8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 7 1 0 125 311 0 4
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 8 6 0 218 126 4 28
2. Bulls (South Africa) 8 6 1 244 167 2 28
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 8 2 0 239 225 4 12
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 180 322 3 7
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Lions (South Africa) 8 6 0 251 185 3 27
2. Sharks (South Africa) 9 4 1 174 156 4 22
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 8 1 0 164 227 3 7
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 7 1 0 125 311 0 4
SATURDAY, APRIL 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Blues (New Zealand) v Rebels (Australia) (0515) Auckland
Highlanders (New Zealand) v Brumbies (Australia) (0735) Invercargill
Reds (Australia) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (0940) Brisbane
Lions (South Africa) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (1505) Johannesburg
Stormers (South Africa) v Waratahs (Australia) (1710) Cape Town
Jaguares (Argentina) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (2140) Buenos Aires