Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Munster 32 Benetton Treviso 7 Pool 4
Saracens 32 Toulouse 7 Pool 1
Northampton 15 Scarlets 11 Pool 3
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Saracens 1 1 0 32 7 0 4
2. Toulouse 1 0 0 7 32 0 0
3. Oyonnax 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3=. Ulster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 2
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Ospreys 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Exeter Chiefs 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Bordeaux-Begles 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 3
1. Northampton 1 1 0 15 11 0 4
2. Scarlets 1 0 0 11 15 1 1
3. Racing 92 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3=. Glasgow Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 4
1. Munster 1 1 0 32 7 1 5
2. Leicester Tigers 1 1 0 33 20 1 5
3. Stade Francais 1 0 0 20 33 0 0
4. Benetton Treviso 1 0 0 7 32 0 0
Pool 5
1. Bath Rugby 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Toulon 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Leinster 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Wasps 0 0 0 0 0 0
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bordeaux-Begles v ASM Clermont Auvergne (1300) Bordeaux
Leinster v Wasps (1300) Dublin
Toulon v Bath Rugby (1515) Toulon
Ospreys v Exeter Chiefs (1730) Swansea