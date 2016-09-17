UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 37 Worcester Warriors 22 Exeter Chiefs 36 Harlequins 25 Saracens 27 Northampton 12 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Bath Rugby 3 3 0 0 113 41 2 14 2. Saracens 3 3 0 0 96 28 2 14 3. Wasps 2 2 0 0 59 42 1 9 4. Gloucester Rugby 3 1 1 1 80 74 2 8 5. Northampton 3 1 0 2 58 55 2 6 6. Exeter Chiefs 3 1 0 2 69 84 2 6 7. Leicester Tigers 2 1 0 1 60 65 1 5 8. Sale Sharks 3 1 0 2 49 55 1 5 9. Harlequins 3 1 0 2 56 74 0 4 10. Newcastle Falcons 2 1 0 1 24 75 0 4 11. Worcester Warriors 3 0 1 2 48 95 0 2 12. Bristol Rugby 2 0 0 2 29 53 1 1 SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Wasps v Bristol Rugby (1330) Coventry Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers (1400) Newcastle
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.