Rugby-Reds' flyhalf Cooper gets three-game ban for high tackle
March 21 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper has been banned for three Super Rugby games following his sending off for a dangerous tackle against South Africa's Lions at the weekend.
Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 31 Exeter Chiefs 14 Sale Sharks 30 Leicester Tigers 32 Newcastle Falcons 23 Saracens 25 Harlequins 25 Northampton 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Northampton 11 9 0 2 342 188 7 43 2. Bath Rugby 11 9 0 2 345 190 6 42 3. Saracens 11 7 1 3 355 230 4 34 4. Exeter Chiefs 11 7 0 4 308 213 5 33 5. Leicester Tigers 11 6 1 4 233 248 5 31 6. Sale Sharks 11 6 0 5 265 244 6 30 7. London Wasps 10 5 0 5 299 213 6 26 8. Harlequins 11 5 0 6 207 228 4 24 9. Gloucester Rugby 10 4 0 6 224 249 4 20 10. London Irish 11 3 0 8 205 303 4 16 11. Newcastle Falcons 11 3 0 8 192 244 3 15 12. London Welsh 11 0 0 11 89 514 1 1 SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Gloucester Rugby v London Wasps (1430) Gloucester
SYDNEY, March 21 The twice Super Rugby champion ACT Brumbies have issued a call to arms to rugby fans in the Australian capital, asking them to show their support for the franchise by turning out for this weekend's match.
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.