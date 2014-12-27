Rugby-Reds' flyhalf Cooper gets three-game ban for high tackle
March 21 Queensland Reds flyhalf Quade Cooper has been banned for three Super Rugby games following his sending off for a dangerous tackle against South Africa's Lions at the weekend.
Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Glasgow Warriors 16 Edinburgh Rugby 6 Ospreys 17 Scarlets 15 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Ospreys 11 9 0 2 285 173 4 40 2. Glasgow Warriors 11 9 0 2 258 185 3 39 3. Munster 11 8 0 3 263 167 5 37 4. Ulster 11 7 1 3 257 160 5 35 5. Leinster 11 6 1 4 260 187 6 32 6. Connacht 11 6 1 4 183 173 2 28 7. Scarlets 11 4 2 5 218 198 3 23 8. Edinburgh Rugby 11 4 1 6 184 229 2 20 9. Cardiff Blues 11 3 1 7 235 285 4 18 10. Newport Gwent Dragons 11 3 0 8 176 239 4 16 11. Zebre 10 2 0 8 119 252 1 9 12. Benetton Treviso 10 0 1 9 125 315 2 4 SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Benetton Treviso (1400) Parma
SYDNEY, March 21 The twice Super Rugby champion ACT Brumbies have issued a call to arms to rugby fans in the Australian capital, asking them to show their support for the franchise by turning out for this weekend's match.
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.