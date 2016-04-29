April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Benetton Treviso 22 Connacht 21
Glasgow Warriors 70 Zebre 10
Munster 27 Edinburgh Rugby 19
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Glasgow Warriors 21 14 1 6 550 366 13 71
2. Connacht 21 14 0 7 493 399 13 69
3. Leinster 20 15 0 5 402 241 8 68
4. Ulster 20 12 0 8 412 275 12 60
5. Scarlets 20 13 0 7 428 407 6 58
6. Munster 21 12 0 9 428 402 10 58
7. Edinburgh Rugby 21 11 0 10 388 345 9 53
8. Cardiff Blues 20 10 0 10 494 404 12 52
9. Ospreys 20 10 1 9 424 382 7 49
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 20 4 0 16 311 411 10 26
11. Benetton Treviso 21 3 0 18 301 564 8 20
12. Zebre 21 4 0 17 261 696 3 19
SATURDAY, APRIL 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Cardiff Blues v Ospreys (1330) Cardiff
Ulster v Leinster (1400) Belfast
Newport Gwent Dragons v Scarlets (1600) Cardiff