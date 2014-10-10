Oct 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Benetton Treviso 6 Connacht 9
Munster 17 Scarlets 6
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Glasgow Warriors 5 5 0 0 167 89 3 23
2. Ospreys 5 5 0 0 157 69 2 22
3. Munster 6 4 0 2 130 77 3 19
4. Connacht 6 4 1 1 94 102 0 18
5. Ulster 5 3 1 1 127 67 4 18
6. Scarlets 6 2 2 2 139 124 2 14
7. Leinster 5 2 0 3 131 101 4 12
8. Newport Gwent Dragons 5 1 0 4 85 107 3 7
9. Cardiff Blues 5 1 1 3 109 146 1 7
10. Edinburgh Rugby 5 1 1 3 60 139 1 7
11. Zebre 5 1 0 4 71 126 1 5
12. Benetton Treviso 6 0 0 6 67 190 1 1
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Edinburgh Rugby v Newport Gwent Dragons (1340) Edinburgh
Zebre v Leinster (1400) Parma
Ulster v Glasgow Warriors (1605) Belfast