Oct 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Leicester Tigers 22 Harlequins 16
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 5 4 0 1 154 72 4 20
2. Bath Rugby 5 4 0 1 172 88 3 19
3. Saracens 5 4 0 1 160 100 2 18
4. Exeter Chiefs 5 3 0 2 157 88 3 15
5. Gloucester Rugby 5 3 0 2 141 131 2 14
6. Harlequins 6 3 0 3 127 135 2 14
7. Leicester Tigers 6 3 0 3 117 153 2 14
8. London Irish 5 2 0 3 101 112 4 12
9. Sale Sharks 5 2 0 3 137 125 3 11
10. London Wasps 5 2 0 3 120 119 3 11
11. Newcastle Falcons 5 1 0 4 92 150 1 5
12. London Welsh 5 0 0 5 44 249 1 1
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
London Welsh v Newcastle Falcons (1330) Oxford
Exeter Chiefs v London Irish (1400) Exeter
Saracens v Gloucester Rugby (1400) Hendon
Northampton v Sale Sharks (1415) Northampton