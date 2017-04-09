Rugby-South Africa to announce axed Super Rugby sides next month
CAPE TOWN, June 14 South African Rugby has set July 7 as the date when they decide which two of the country's teams will be dropped from Super Rugby for next season.
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Wasps 32 Northampton 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 19 15 1 3 609 434 12 74 2. Exeter Chiefs 19 12 3 4 558 394 15 69 3. Saracens 19 14 1 4 510 276 10 68 4. Leicester Tigers 19 11 0 8 468 401 8 52 5. Bath Rugby 19 11 0 8 399 368 8 52 6. Harlequins 19 10 0 9 454 452 7 47 7. Northampton 19 9 0 10 417 407 11 47 8. Gloucester Rugby 19 6 2 11 454 429 13 41 9. Newcastle Falcons 19 8 0 11 372 510 8 40 10. Sale Sharks 19 6 1 12 396 491 9 35 11. Worcester Warriors 19 4 2 13 404 599 7 27 12. Bristol Rugby 19 3 0 16 325 605 7 19 FRIDAY, APRIL 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (1845) London
CAPE TOWN, June 14 South African Rugby has set July 7 as the date when they decide which two of the country's teams will be dropped from Super Rugby for next season.
June 14 Scrumhalf Danny Care believes adopting a different style of play depending on the match situation, much as England did in the thrilling 38-34 win over Argentina in San Juan on Saturday, will increase the side's chances of lifting the next World Cup.
June 14 British and Irish Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny will not be offered a new contract at Toulon after missing too many Top 14 games because of international duty, the club's president Mourad Boudjellal has said.