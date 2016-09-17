UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Newport Gwent Dragons 16 Munster 20 Ospreys 64 Benetton Rugby Treviso 10 Zebre - Connacht suspended STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Ospreys 3 3 0 0 155 26 3 15 2. Ulster 3 3 0 0 70 27 1 13 3. Cardiff Blues 3 3 0 0 81 58 1 13 4. Glasgow Warriors 3 2 0 1 93 53 3 11 5. Leinster 3 2 0 1 78 61 1 9 6. Munster 3 2 0 1 66 53 1 9 7. Newport Gwent Dragons 3 1 0 2 35 55 1 5 8. Edinburgh Rugby 3 1 0 2 56 76 0 4 9. Zebre 2 0 0 2 11 70 1 1 10. Scarlets 3 0 0 3 30 62 0 0 11. Connacht 2 0 0 2 16 73 0 0 12. Benetton Treviso 3 0 0 3 29 106 0 0 FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 FIXTURES (GMT) Benetton Treviso v Newport Gwent Dragons (1805) Treviso Glasgow Warriors v Ulster (1835) Glasgow Leinster v Ospreys (1835) Dublin
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.