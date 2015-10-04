Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup pool stage matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Argentina 45 Tonga 16 Pool C
Ireland 16 Italy 9 Pool D
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool A
1. Australia 3 3 0 126 29 1 13
2. Wales 3 3 0 105 47 1 13
3. England 3 1 0 73 72 2 6
4. Fiji 3 0 0 37 86 0 0
5. Uruguay 2 0 0 12 119 0 0
Pool B
1. South Africa 3 2 0 112 56 3 11
2. Scotland 3 2 0 100 60 2 10
3. Japan 3 2 0 70 82 0 8
4. Samoa 3 1 0 36 88 0 4
5. U.S. 2 0 0 32 64 0 0
Pool C
1. New Zealand 3 3 0 127 40 2 14
2. Argentina 3 2 0 115 51 2 10
3. Tonga 3 1 0 61 83 2 6
4. Georgia 3 1 0 36 107 0 4
5. Namibia 2 0 0 35 93 0 0
Pool D
1. Ireland 3 3 0 110 26 2 14
2. France 3 3 0 111 39 2 14
3. Italy 3 1 0 42 66 1 5
4. Canada 3 0 0 43 114 1 1
5. Romania 2 0 0 21 82 0 0
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Canada v Romania (1545) Leicester
Fiji v Uruguay (1900) Milton Keynes