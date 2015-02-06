HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Six Nations Championship matches on Friday RESULTS Wales 16 England 21 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. England 1 1 0 21 16 2 2. Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. France 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 6. Wales 1 0 0 16 21 0 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v Ireland (1430) Rome France v Scotland (1700) Paris Saint-Denis
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.