Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
July 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the The Rugby Championship matches on Friday RESULTS New Zealand 39 Argentina 18 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. New Zealand 1 1 0 39 18 1 5 2. South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Argentina 1 0 0 18 39 0 0 SATURDAY, JULY 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Australia v South Africa (1005) Brisbane
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.