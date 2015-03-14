March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 34 Lions (South Africa) 6 Highlanders (New Zealand) 26 Waratahs (Australia) 19 Reds (Australia) 0 Brumbies (Australia) 29 Stormers (South Africa) 19 Chiefs (New Zealand) 28 Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 Sharks (South Africa) 27 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Brumbies (Australia) 5 4 0 140 52 4 20 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 4 0 111 57 2 18 3. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 126 93 0 16 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 4 0 127 90 2 18 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 86 75 2 14 6. Sharks (South Africa) 5 2 0 133 129 3 11 7. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10 8. Waratahs (Australia) 4 2 0 93 84 2 10 9. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 4 2 0 84 85 2 10 10. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 2 0 86 86 1 9 11. Cheetahs (South Africa) 4 2 0 90 119 1 9 12. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 76 121 2 6 13. Lions (South Africa) 5 1 0 58 117 1 5 14. Reds (Australia) 5 1 0 39 125 1 5 15. Blues (New Zealand) 5 0 0 91 118 4 4 Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 5 4 0 140 52 4 20 2. Waratahs (Australia) 4 2 0 93 84 2 10 3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 4 2 0 84 85 2 10 4. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 76 121 2 6 5. Reds (Australia) 5 1 0 39 125 1 5 New Zealand Conference 1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 4 0 111 57 2 18 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 4 0 127 90 2 18 3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 86 75 2 14 4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 2 0 86 86 1 9 5. Blues (New Zealand) 5 0 0 91 118 4 4 South African Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 126 93 0 16 2. Sharks (South Africa) 5 2 0 133 129 3 11 3. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10 4. Cheetahs (South Africa) 4 2 0 90 119 1 9 5. Lions (South Africa) 5 1 0 58 117 1 5 FRIDAY, MARCH 20 FIXTURES (GMT) Highlanders (New Zealand) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (0635) Dunedin Melbourne Rebels (Australia) v Lions (South Africa) (0840) Melbourne