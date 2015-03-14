March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super 15 matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Crusaders (New Zealand) 34 Lions (South Africa) 6
Highlanders (New Zealand) 26 Waratahs (Australia) 19
Reds (Australia) 0 Brumbies (Australia) 29
Stormers (South Africa) 19 Chiefs (New Zealand) 28
Cheetahs (South Africa) 10 Sharks (South Africa) 27
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
1. Brumbies (Australia) 5 4 0 140 52 4 20
2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 4 0 111 57 2 18
3. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 126 93 0 16
4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 4 0 127 90 2 18
5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 86 75 2 14
6. Sharks (South Africa) 5 2 0 133 129 3 11
7. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10
8. Waratahs (Australia) 4 2 0 93 84 2 10
9. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 4 2 0 84 85 2 10
10. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 2 0 86 86 1 9
11. Cheetahs (South Africa) 4 2 0 90 119 1 9
12. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 76 121 2 6
13. Lions (South Africa) 5 1 0 58 117 1 5
14. Reds (Australia) 5 1 0 39 125 1 5
15. Blues (New Zealand) 5 0 0 91 118 4 4
Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 5 4 0 140 52 4 20
2. Waratahs (Australia) 4 2 0 93 84 2 10
3. Melbourne Rebels (Australia) 4 2 0 84 85 2 10
4. Western Force (Australia) 5 1 0 76 121 2 6
5. Reds (Australia) 5 1 0 39 125 1 5
New Zealand Conference
1. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 4 4 0 111 57 2 18
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 5 4 0 127 90 2 18
3. Highlanders (New Zealand) 4 3 0 86 75 2 14
4. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 2 0 86 86 1 9
5. Blues (New Zealand) 5 0 0 91 118 4 4
South African Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 5 4 0 126 93 0 16
2. Sharks (South Africa) 5 2 0 133 129 3 11
3. Bulls (South Africa) 4 2 0 112 101 2 10
4. Cheetahs (South Africa) 4 2 0 90 119 1 9
5. Lions (South Africa) 5 1 0 58 117 1 5
FRIDAY, MARCH 20 FIXTURES (GMT)
Highlanders (New Zealand) v Hurricanes (New Zealand) (0635) Dunedin
Melbourne Rebels (Australia) v Lions (South Africa) (0840) Melbourne