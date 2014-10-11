Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Edinburgh Rugby 24 Newport Gwent Dragons 10 Zebre 3 Leinster 20 Ulster 29 Glasgow Warriors 9 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Glasgow Warriors 6 5 0 1 176 118 3 23 2. Ospreys 5 5 0 0 157 69 2 22 3. Ulster 6 4 1 1 156 76 4 22 4. Munster 6 4 0 2 130 77 3 19 5. Connacht 6 4 1 1 94 102 0 18 6. Leinster 6 3 0 3 151 104 4 16 7. Scarlets 6 2 2 2 139 124 2 14 8. Edinburgh Rugby 6 2 1 3 84 149 1 11 9. Newport Gwent Dragons 6 1 0 5 95 131 3 7 10. Cardiff Blues 5 1 1 3 109 146 1 7 11. Zebre 6 1 0 5 74 146 1 5 12. Benetton Treviso 6 0 0 6 67 190 1 1 SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12 FIXTURES (GMT) Ospreys v Cardiff Blues (1500) Swansea
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.