Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS London Welsh 3 Newcastle Falcons 23 Exeter Chiefs 44 London Irish 24 Saracens 28 Gloucester Rugby 21 Northampton 43 Sale Sharks 10 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Northampton 6 5 0 1 197 82 5 25 2. Saracens 6 5 0 1 188 121 2 22 3. Exeter Chiefs 6 4 0 2 201 112 4 20 4. Bath Rugby 5 4 0 1 172 88 3 19 5. Gloucester Rugby 6 3 0 3 162 159 3 15 6. Harlequins 6 3 0 3 127 135 2 14 7. Leicester Tigers 6 3 0 3 117 153 2 14 8. London Irish 6 2 0 4 125 156 4 12 9. London Wasps 5 2 0 3 120 119 3 11 10. Sale Sharks 6 2 0 4 147 168 3 11 11. Newcastle Falcons 6 2 0 4 115 153 1 9 12. London Welsh 6 0 0 6 47 272 1 1 SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12 FIXTURES (GMT) London Wasps v Bath Rugby (1300) High Wycombe
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.