April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Leicester Tigers 31 Worcester Warriors 17
Northampton 15 Bath Rugby 14
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Saracens 20 15 1 4 514 343 9 71
2. Wasps 20 14 0 6 557 361 11 67
3. Exeter Chiefs 20 13 0 7 499 334 13 65
4. Leicester Tigers 21 14 0 7 482 437 8 64
5. Northampton 21 11 0 10 427 372 12 56
6. Sale Sharks 21 10 2 9 435 444 10 54
7. Harlequins 20 9 1 10 491 496 12 50
8. Gloucester Rugby 21 10 1 10 409 395 7 49
9. Bath Rugby 21 8 0 13 397 433 11 43
10. Worcester Warriors 21 7 0 14 401 554 7 35
11. Newcastle Falcons 20 5 1 14 328 512 4 26
12. London Irish 20 4 0 16 291 550 3 19
SUNDAY, MAY 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Exeter Chiefs v Wasps (1200) Exeter
London Irish v Harlequins (1400) Reading
Saracens v Newcastle Falcons (1415) Hendon