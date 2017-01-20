Rugby-London Welsh kicked out of Championship after cash crisis
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Friday RESULTS Edinburgh Rugby 49 Timisoara Saracens 3 Pool 5 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Gloucester Rugby 5 4 0 173 91 4 20 2. La Rochelle 5 4 0 172 96 3 19 3. Benetton Rugby Treviso 5 2 0 67 151 0 8 4. Aviron Bayonnais 5 0 0 97 171 1 1 Pool 2 1. Ospreys 5 5 0 253 30 5 25 2. Newcastle Falcons 5 2 0 137 154 3 11 3. LOU 5 2 0 130 151 3 11 4. Grenoble 5 1 0 61 246 1 5 Pool 3 1. Brive 5 4 0 139 101 2 18 2. Newport Gwent Dragons 5 3 0 131 104 2 14 3. Enisei-STM 5 2 0 93 145 1 9 4. Worcester Warriors 5 1 0 90 103 4 8 Pool 4 1. Bath Rugby 5 4 0 145 81 2 18 2. Cardiff Blues 5 4 0 113 94 1 17 3. Bristol Rugby 5 2 0 117 144 2 10 4. Pau 5 0 0 87 143 2 2 Pool 5 1. Edinburgh Rugby 6 5 0 215 122 4 24 2. Harlequins 5 3 0 213 86 6 18 3. Stade Francais 5 3 0 125 91 3 16 4. Timisoara Saracens 6 0 0 26 280 0 0 SATURDAY, JANUARY 21 FIXTURES (GMT) Brive v Newport Gwent Dragons (1400) Brive-la-Gaillarde Worcester Warriors v Enisei-STM (1400) Worcester Bath Rugby v Pau (1500) Bath Cardiff Blues v Bristol Rugby (1500) Cardiff LOU v Grenoble (1700) Lyon Newcastle Falcons v Ospreys (1700) Newcastle Gloucester Rugby v Aviron Bayonnais (2000) Gloucester La Rochelle v Benetton Rugby Treviso (2000) La Rochelle
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.
LONDON, Jan 23 England's new vision coach believes modern rugby players spend so much time looking at smartphones they are less skillful and not as aware of what is happening on the pitch around them.