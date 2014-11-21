Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Harlequins 12 Sale Sharks 16
Newcastle Falcons 20 Gloucester Rugby 10
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 7 5 0 2 215 106 6 26
2. Exeter Chiefs 7 5 0 2 225 130 4 24
3. Bath Rugby 7 5 0 2 217 131 4 24
4. Saracens 7 5 1 1 209 142 2 24
5. London Wasps 7 4 0 3 220 148 4 20
6. Sale Sharks 8 4 0 4 199 188 4 20
7. Harlequins 8 4 0 4 161 166 3 19
8. Gloucester Rugby 8 3 0 5 187 201 4 16
9. Leicester Tigers 7 3 1 3 138 174 2 16
10. Newcastle Falcons 8 3 0 5 149 186 1 13
11. London Irish 7 2 0 5 133 192 4 12
12. London Welsh 7 0 0 7 54 343 1 1
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22 FIXTURES (GMT)
Exeter Chiefs v London Wasps (1500) Exeter
London Irish v Bath Rugby (1500) Reading