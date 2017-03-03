UPDATE 1-Rugby-Test results
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches New Zealand 78 Samoa 0 Tonga 6 Wales 24
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Leicester Tigers 15 Exeter Chiefs 34 Sale Sharks 12 Northampton 32 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 16 12 1 3 513 368 10 60 2. Exeter Chiefs 17 10 3 4 490 335 13 59 3. Saracens 16 11 1 4 382 220 7 53 4. Bath Rugby 16 10 0 6 359 270 8 48 5. Leicester Tigers 17 10 0 7 411 343 7 47 6. Northampton 17 9 0 8 356 339 8 44 7. Harlequins 16 8 0 8 352 368 5 37 8. Newcastle Falcons 16 7 0 9 312 408 8 36 9. Gloucester Rugby 16 5 2 9 381 369 10 34 10. Sale Sharks 17 5 1 11 335 435 7 29 11. Worcester Warriors 16 3 2 11 304 499 3 19 12. Bristol Rugby 16 3 0 13 253 494 5 17 SATURDAY, MARCH 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Wasps (1500) Bath Gloucester Rugby v Harlequins (1500) Gloucester
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches New Zealand 78 Samoa 0 Tonga 6 Wales 24
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Test matches FRIDAY, JUNE 16 FIXTURES (GMT) New Zealand v Samoa (0800) SATURDAY, JUNE 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Fiji v Italy (0230) Australia v Scotland (0500) Japan v Ireland (0500) South Africa v France (1500) Argentina v England (1915)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between New Zealand and Samoa on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand :