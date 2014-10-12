Rugby-Six Nations Championship Fixtures
March 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Italy (1230) France v Wales (1445) Ireland v England (1700)
Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS London Wasps 29 Bath Rugby 22 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Northampton 6 5 0 1 197 82 5 25 2. Saracens 6 5 0 1 188 121 2 22 3. Exeter Chiefs 6 4 0 2 201 112 4 20 4. Bath Rugby 6 4 0 2 194 117 4 20 5. London Wasps 6 3 0 3 149 141 3 15 6. Gloucester Rugby 6 3 0 3 162 159 3 15 7. Harlequins 6 3 0 3 127 135 2 14 8. Leicester Tigers 6 3 0 3 117 153 2 14 9. London Irish 6 2 0 4 125 156 4 12 10. Sale Sharks 6 2 0 4 147 168 3 11 11. Newcastle Falcons 6 2 0 4 115 153 1 9 12. London Welsh 6 0 0 6 47 272 1 1 FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14 FIXTURES (GMT) Gloucester Rugby v Harlequins (1945) Gloucester Northampton v Exeter Chiefs (1945) Northampton
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.