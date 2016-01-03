Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Benetton Treviso 8 Zebre 18
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Scarlets 11 8 0 3 243 188 4 36
2. Leinster 10 8 0 2 197 115 3 35
3. Connacht 11 7 0 4 236 201 6 34
4. Edinburgh Rugby 11 7 0 4 189 150 4 32
5. Munster 11 7 0 4 200 217 4 32
6. Ulster 11 6 0 5 203 139 8 32
7. Ospreys 11 6 0 5 220 206 4 28
8. Glasgow Warriors 10 5 0 5 212 201 7 27
9. Cardiff Blues 11 4 0 7 272 268 7 23
10. Zebre 11 4 0 7 164 282 1 17
11. Newport Gwent Dragons 11 3 0 8 172 222 4 16
12. Benetton Treviso 11 0 0 11 159 278 7 7
FRIDAY, JANUARY 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Edinburgh Rugby v Benetton Treviso (1930) Edinburgh
Ospreys v Leinster (1945) Swansea