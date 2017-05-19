May 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday
RESULTS
Chiefs (New Zealand) 24 Crusaders (New Zealand) 31
Stormers (South Africa) 30 Blues (New Zealand) 22
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 12 0 456 231 6 54
2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 9 0 326 221 7 43
3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 8 0 422 194 6 38
4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 327 232 4 36
5. Blues (New Zealand) 12 6 0 354 298 7 31
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 10 3 0 200 207 7 19
2. Reds (Australia) 11 3 0 233 350 4 16
3. Waratahs (Australia) 10 3 0 249 329 2 14
4. Western Force (Australia) 10 3 0 184 256 1 13
5. Rebels (Australia) 10 1 1 140 383 2 8
Australasian Group
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 12 0 456 231 6 54
2. Brumbies (Australia) 10 3 0 200 207 7 19
3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 9 0 326 221 7 43
4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 10 8 0 422 194 6 38
5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 11 8 0 327 232 4 36
6. Blues (New Zealand) 12 6 0 354 298 7 31
7. Reds (Australia) 11 3 0 233 350 4 16
8. Waratahs (Australia) 10 3 0 249 329 2 14
9. Western Force (Australia) 10 3 0 184 256 1 13
10. Rebels (Australia) 10 1 1 140 383 2 8
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Lions (South Africa) 11 10 0 364 227 6 46
2. Sharks (South Africa) 11 7 1 305 239 3 33
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 11 5 0 287 260 4 24
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 4 0 289 316 3 19
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 11 7 0 347 332 2 30
2. Bulls (South Africa) 10 3 0 212 285 3 15
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 2 0 286 423 3 11
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 0 221 419 3 7
South African Group
1. Lions (South Africa) 11 10 0 364 227 6 46
2. Stormers (South Africa) 11 7 0 347 332 2 30
3. Sharks (South Africa) 11 7 1 305 239 3 33
4. Jaguares (Argentina) 11 5 0 287 260 4 24
5. Southern Kings (South Africa) 10 4 0 289 316 3 19
6. Bulls (South Africa) 10 3 0 212 285 3 15
7. Cheetahs (South Africa) 11 2 0 286 423 3 11
8. Sunwolves (Japan) 10 1 0 221 419 3 7
SATURDAY, MAY 20 FIXTURES (GMT)
Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Cheetahs (South Africa) (0735) Wellington
Western Force (Australia) v Highlanders (New Zealand) (0945) Perth
Sunwolves (Japan) v Sharks (South Africa) (1155) Singapore
Lions (South Africa) v Bulls (South Africa) (1515) Johannesburg
Southern Kings (South Africa) v Brumbies (Australia) (1730) Port Elizabeth