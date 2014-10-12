Rugby-Six Nations Championship Fixtures
March 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Italy (1230) France v Wales (1445) Ireland v England (1700)
Oct 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Sunday RESULTS Ospreys 26 Cardiff Blues 15 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Ospreys 6 6 0 0 183 84 2 26 2. Glasgow Warriors 6 5 0 1 176 118 3 23 3. Ulster 6 4 1 1 156 76 4 22 4. Munster 6 4 0 2 130 77 3 19 5. Connacht 6 4 1 1 94 102 0 18 6. Leinster 6 3 0 3 151 104 4 16 7. Scarlets 6 2 2 2 139 124 2 14 8. Edinburgh Rugby 6 2 1 3 84 149 1 11 9. Newport Gwent Dragons 6 1 0 5 95 131 3 7 10. Cardiff Blues 6 1 1 4 124 172 1 7 11. Zebre 6 1 0 5 74 146 1 5 12. Benetton Treviso 6 0 0 6 67 190 1 1 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Glasgow Warriors v Benetton Treviso (1935) Glasgow Leinster v Edinburgh Rugby (1935) Dublin Ospreys v Connacht (1935) Swansea
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.