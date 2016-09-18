Rugby-Uruguay's Freitas set to be pioneer in growth on game in South America
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Newcastle Falcons 13 Leicester Tigers 14 Wasps 70 Bristol Rugby 22 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Bath Rugby 3 3 0 0 113 41 2 14 2. Saracens 3 3 0 0 96 28 2 14 3. Wasps 3 3 0 0 129 64 2 14 4. Leicester Tigers 3 2 0 1 74 78 1 9 5. Gloucester Rugby 3 1 1 1 80 74 2 8 6. Northampton 3 1 0 2 58 55 2 6 7. Exeter Chiefs 3 1 0 2 69 84 2 6 8. Sale Sharks 3 1 0 2 49 55 1 5 9. Newcastle Falcons 3 1 0 2 37 89 1 5 10. Harlequins 3 1 0 2 56 74 0 4 11. Worcester Warriors 3 0 1 2 48 95 0 2 12. Bristol Rugby 3 0 0 3 51 123 1 1 FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 FIXTURES (GMT) Bristol Rugby v Exeter Chiefs (1845) Bristol
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.