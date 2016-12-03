UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Zebre 24 Scarlets 31 Connacht 47 Benetton Rugby Treviso 8 Cardiff Blues 22 Ulster 35 Leinster 28 Newport Gwent Dragons 15 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 10 8 0 2 267 129 5 37 2. Leinster 10 8 0 2 264 183 5 37 3. Ospreys 10 7 0 3 315 167 8 36 4. Scarlets 10 7 0 3 222 174 4 32 5. Ulster 9 6 0 3 192 146 4 28 6. Glasgow Warriors 10 5 0 5 223 199 7 27 7. Cardiff Blues 10 5 0 5 219 248 2 22 8. Connacht 9 4 0 5 176 190 4 20 9. Newport Gwent Dragons 10 3 0 7 170 237 3 15 10. Edinburgh Rugby 10 3 0 7 213 236 2 14 11. Zebre 8 1 0 7 118 253 4 8 12. Benetton Rugby Treviso 10 1 0 9 125 342 2 6 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23 FIXTURES (GMT) Benetton Treviso v Zebre (1835) Treviso Ulster v Connacht (1935) Belfast
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.