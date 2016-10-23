UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday RESULTS Montpellier 22 Leinster 16 Pool 4 Toulouse 20 Wasps 20 Pool 2 Zebre 7 Connacht 52 Pool 2 Leicester Tigers 27 Racing 92 17 Pool 1 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Munster 1 1 0 38 17 1 5 2. Glasgow Warriors 2 1 0 59 51 1 5 3. Leicester Tigers 2 1 0 40 59 0 4 4. Racing 92 1 0 0 17 27 0 0 Pool 2 1. Connacht 2 2 0 75 28 1 9 2. Wasps 2 1 1 102 34 1 7 3. Toulouse 2 0 1 41 43 1 3 4. Zebre 2 0 0 21 134 0 0 Pool 3 1. Saracens 2 2 0 75 49 1 9 2. Toulon 2 1 0 38 36 0 4 3. Scarlets 2 1 0 54 55 0 4 4. Sale Sharks 2 0 0 16 43 0 0 Pool 4 1. Leinster 2 1 0 49 37 2 6 2. Castres Olympique 2 1 0 56 40 1 5 3. Montpellier 2 1 0 36 32 1 5 4. Northampton 2 1 0 23 55 0 4 Pool 5 1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 2 2 0 84 41 2 10 2. Bordeaux-Begles 2 1 0 61 62 1 5 3. Ulster 2 1 0 32 46 0 4 4. Exeter Chiefs 2 0 0 26 54 1 1 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 FIXTURES (GMT) Northampton v Leinster (1945) Northampton
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.