HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
The Waikato Chiefs fended off a dogged challenge from the Bulls before roaring home in a 28-12 win in Hamilton on Saturday to continue their unbeaten start to the Super Rugby season.
Nov 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Thursday RESULTS Cardiff Blues 20 Harlequins 32 Pool 3 La Rochelle 20 Gloucester Rugby 33 Pool 4 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Connacht 1 1 0 31 14 1 5 2. Brive 1 1 0 13 9 0 4 3. Newcastle Falcons 1 0 0 9 13 1 1 4. Enisei-STM 1 0 0 14 31 0 0 Pool 2 1. Newport Gwent Dragons 1 1 0 30 12 1 5 2. Sale Sharks 1 0 0 12 30 0 0 3. Castres Olympique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Pau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 3 1. Harlequins 2 2 0 73 38 2 10 2. Cardiff Blues 2 1 0 70 41 1 5 3. Montpellier 1 0 0 18 41 0 0 4. Calvisano 1 0 0 9 50 0 0 Pool 4 1. Gloucester Rugby 2 2 0 56 30 0 8 2. Worcester Warriors 1 1 0 19 3 0 4 3. La Rochelle 2 0 0 23 52 0 0 4. Zebre 1 0 0 10 23 0 0 Pool 5 1. London Irish 1 1 0 48 10 1 5 2. Edinburgh Rugby 1 1 0 28 10 0 4 3. Grenoble 1 0 0 10 28 0 0 4. SU Agen 1 0 0 10 48 0 0 FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 FIXTURES (GMT) SU Agen v Edinburgh Rugby (1830) Agen Montpellier v Calvisano (1930) Montpellier
MELBOURNE, April 1 The Melbourne Rebels hardly needed a further reminder of their struggles in Super Rugby after a 51-12 humiliation by one of New Zealand's worst-performing teams in Dunedin on Friday.