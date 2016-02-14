HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Highlights from week seven of Super Rugby
April 8 Highlights from week seven of Super Rugby:
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Saracens 23 Wasps 64 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 12 10 0 2 311 198 5 45 2. Exeter Chiefs 12 8 0 4 295 178 9 41 3. Leicester Tigers 12 8 0 4 224 218 2 34 4. Wasps 12 7 0 5 290 223 5 33 5. Harlequins 12 6 1 5 302 281 7 33 6. Northampton 12 6 0 6 232 187 7 31 7. Sale Sharks 11 6 1 4 201 193 4 30 8. Gloucester Rugby 12 6 1 5 244 231 3 29 9. Bath Rugby 11 4 0 7 198 200 6 22 10. Newcastle Falcons 12 3 1 8 188 301 2 16 11. Worcester Warriors 12 2 0 10 212 303 6 14 12. London Irish 12 3 0 9 173 357 0 12 FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (1945) London
April 8 Highlights from week seven of Super Rugby:
SYDNEY, April 8 SANZAAR will announce the future make-up of Super Rugby on Sunday, the governing body said on Saturday, bringing an end to a month of confusion and speculation about the format of the mostly southern hemisphere provincial competition.