Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

March 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Exeter Chiefs 30 Sale Sharks 25 Harlequins 53 Newcastle Falcons 17 Northampton 31 Leicester Tigers 36 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 17 13 1 3 537 371 10 64 2. Exeter Chiefs 18 11 3 4 520 360 14 64 3. Saracens 17 12 1 4 417 247 8 58 4. Leicester Tigers 18 11 0 7 447 374 7 51 5. Bath R