Rugby-London Welsh kicked out of Championship after cash crisis
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday RESULTS Brive 36 Newport Gwent Dragons 19 Pool 3 Worcester Warriors 57 Enisei-STM 14 Pool 3 Bath Rugby 69 Pau 10 Pool 4 Cardiff Blues 37 Bristol Rugby 21 Pool 4 LOU 57 Grenoble 13 Pool 2 Newcastle Falcons 21 Ospreys 26 Pool 2 Gloucester Rugby 64 Aviron Bayonnais 19 Pool 1 La Rochelle 31 Benetton Rugby Treviso 8 Pool 1 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Gloucester Rugby 6 5 0 237 110 5 25 2. La Rochelle 6 5 0 203 104 4 24 3. Benetton Rugby Treviso 6 2 0 75 182 0 8 4. Aviron Bayonnais 6 0 0 116 235 1 1 Pool 2 1. Ospreys 6 6 0 279 51 6 30 2. LOU 6 3 0 187 164 4 16 3. Newcastle Falcons 6 2 0 158 180 4 12 4. Grenoble 6 1 0 74 303 1 5 Pool 3 1. Brive 6 5 0 175 120 3 23 2. Newport Gwent Dragons 6 3 0 150 140 2 14 3. Worcester Warriors 6 2 0 147 117 5 13 4. Enisei-STM 6 2 0 107 202 1 9 Pool 4 1. Bath Rugby 6 5 0 214 91 3 23 2. Cardiff Blues 6 5 0 150 115 2 22 3. Bristol Rugby 6 2 0 138 181 2 10 4. Pau 6 0 0 97 212 2 2 Pool 5 1. Edinburgh Rugby 6 5 0 215 122 4 24 2. Harlequins 5 3 0 213 86 6 18 3. Stade Francais 5 3 0 125 91 3 16 4. Timisoara Saracens 6 0 0 26 280 0 0 SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 FIXTURES (GMT) Stade Francais v Harlequins (1300) Paris
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.
LONDON, Jan 23 England's new vision coach believes modern rugby players spend so much time looking at smartphones they are less skillful and not as aware of what is happening on the pitch around them.