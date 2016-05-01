May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Blues (New Zealand) 36 Rebels (Australia) 30 Highlanders (New Zealand) 23 Brumbies (Australia) 10 Reds (Australia) 30 Cheetahs (South Africa) 17 Lions (South Africa) 17 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 50 Stormers (South Africa) 30 Waratahs (Australia) 32 Jaguares (Argentina) 73 Southern Kings (South Africa) 27 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 329 212 5 37 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 8 7 0 260 163 4 32 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 6 0 287 194 7 31 4. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 248 158 5 29 5. Bulls (South Africa) 8 6 1 244 167 2 28 6. Highlanders (New Zealand) 9 6 0 235 166 4 28 7. Lions (South Africa) 9 6 0 268 235 3 27 8. Rebels (Australia) 9 5 0 213 228 3 23 9. Sharks (South Africa) 9 4 1 174 156 4 22 10. Brumbies (Australia) 9 5 0 224 219 1 21 11. Waratahs (Australia) 8 4 0 204 175 5 21 12. Blues (New Zealand) 8 4 1 196 200 2 20 13. Cheetahs (South Africa) 9 2 0 256 255 4 12 14. Reds (Australia) 9 2 1 179 242 2 12 15. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 2 0 237 254 4 12 16. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 180 322 3 7 17. Western Force (Australia) 9 1 0 143 299 2 6 18. Southern Kings (South Africa) 8 1 0 152 384 0 4 Australasian Group 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 329 212 5 37 2. Rebels (Australia) 9 5 0 213 228 3 23 3. Crusaders (New Zealand) 8 7 0 260 163 4 32 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 6 0 287 194 7 31 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 9 6 0 235 166 4 28 6. Brumbies (Australia) 9 5 0 224 219 1 21 7. Waratahs (Australia) 8 4 0 204 175 5 21 8. Blues (New Zealand) 8 4 1 196 200 2 20 9. Reds (Australia) 9 2 1 179 242 2 12 10. Western Force (Australia) 9 1 0 143 299 2 6 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Rebels (Australia) 9 5 0 213 228 3 23 2. Brumbies (Australia) 9 5 0 224 219 1 21 3. Waratahs (Australia) 8 4 0 204 175 5 21 4. Reds (Australia) 9 2 1 179 242 2 12 5. Western Force (Australia) 9 1 0 143 299 2 6 Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 9 8 0 329 212 5 37 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 8 7 0 260 163 4 32 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 9 6 0 287 194 7 31 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 9 6 0 235 166 4 28 5. Blues (New Zealand) 8 4 1 196 200 2 20 South African Group 1. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 248 158 5 29 2. Lions (South Africa) 9 6 0 268 235 3 27 3. Bulls (South Africa) 8 6 1 244 167 2 28 4. Sharks (South Africa) 9 4 1 174 156 4 22 5. Cheetahs (South Africa) 9 2 0 256 255 4 12 6. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 2 0 237 254 4 12 7. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 180 322 3 7 8. Southern Kings (South Africa) 8 1 0 152 384 0 4 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 9 6 0 248 158 5 29 2. Bulls (South Africa) 8 6 1 244 167 2 28 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 9 2 0 256 255 4 12 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 8 1 0 180 322 3 7 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 9 6 0 268 235 3 27 2. Sharks (South Africa) 9 4 1 174 156 4 22 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 9 2 0 237 254 4 12 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 8 1 0 152 384 0 4 FRIDAY, MAY 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Crusaders (New Zealand) v Reds (Australia) (0735) Christchurch Brumbies (Australia) v Bulls (South Africa) (0940) Canberra