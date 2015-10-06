Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup pool stage matches on Tuesday RESULTS Canada 15 Romania 17 Pool D Fiji 47 Uruguay 15 Pool A STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool A 1. Australia 3 3 0 126 29 1 13 2. Wales 3 3 0 105 47 1 13 3. England 3 1 0 73 72 2 6 4. Fiji 4 1 0 84 101 1 5 5. Uruguay 3 0 0 27 166 0 0 Pool B 1. South Africa 3 2 0 112 56 3 11 2. Scotland 3 2 0 100 60 2 10 3. Japan 3 2 0 70 82 0 8 4. Samoa 3 1 0 36 88 0 4 5. U.S. 2 0 0 32 64 0 0 Pool C 1. New Zealand 3 3 0 127 40 2 14 2. Argentina 3 2 0 115 51 2 10 3. Tonga 3 1 0 61 83 2 6 4. Georgia 3 1 0 36 107 0 4 5. Namibia 2 0 0 35 93 0 0 Pool D 1. Ireland 3 3 0 110 26 2 14 2. France 3 3 0 111 39 2 14 3. Italy 3 1 0 42 66 1 5 4. Romania 3 1 0 38 97 0 4 5. Canada 4 0 0 58 131 2 2 WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 FIXTURES (GMT) South Africa v U.S. (1545) London Namibia v Georgia (1900) Exeter