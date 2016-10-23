UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday RESULTS Newcastle Falcons 50 Grenoble 7 Pool 2 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. La Rochelle 2 2 0 92 34 2 10 2. Gloucester Rugby 2 2 0 84 35 2 10 3. Aviron Bayonnais 2 0 0 51 98 0 0 4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 2 0 0 18 78 0 0 Pool 2 1. Ospreys 2 2 0 76 13 2 10 2. LOU 2 1 0 52 44 1 5 3. Newcastle Falcons 2 1 0 50 52 1 5 4. Grenoble 2 0 0 20 89 0 0 Pool 3 1. Enisei-STM 2 2 0 57 30 1 9 2. Newport Gwent Dragons 2 1 0 55 54 1 5 3. Brive 2 1 0 41 61 0 4 4. Worcester Warriors 2 0 0 36 44 2 2 Pool 4 1. Cardiff Blues 2 2 0 60 32 1 9 2. Bath Rugby 2 2 0 47 28 0 8 3. Pau 2 0 0 34 52 1 1 4. Bristol Rugby 2 0 0 26 55 0 0 Pool 5 1. Edinburgh Rugby 2 2 0 95 52 2 10 2. Harlequins 2 1 0 78 57 3 7 3. Stade Francais 2 1 0 48 43 1 5 4. Timisoara Saracens 2 0 0 17 86 0 0 THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 FIXTURES (GMT) Gloucester Rugby v La Rochelle (1945) Gloucester Grenoble v Ospreys (1945) Grenoble
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.