HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
Nov 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Friday RESULTS SU Agen 6 Edinburgh Rugby 27 Pool 5 Montpellier 64 Calvisano 0 Pool 3 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Connacht 1 1 0 31 14 1 5 2. Brive 1 1 0 13 9 0 4 3. Newcastle Falcons 1 0 0 9 13 1 1 4. Enisei-STM 1 0 0 14 31 0 0 Pool 2 1. Newport Gwent Dragons 1 1 0 30 12 1 5 2. Sale Sharks 1 0 0 12 30 0 0 3. Castres Olympique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Pau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 3 1. Harlequins 2 2 0 73 38 2 10 2. Montpellier 2 1 0 82 41 1 5 3. Cardiff Blues 2 1 0 70 41 1 5 4. Calvisano 2 0 0 9 114 0 0 Pool 4 1. Gloucester Rugby 2 2 0 56 30 0 8 2. Worcester Warriors 1 1 0 19 3 0 4 3. Zebre 1 0 0 10 23 0 0 4. La Rochelle 2 0 0 23 52 0 0 Pool 5 1. Edinburgh Rugby 2 2 0 55 16 0 8 2. London Irish 1 1 0 48 10 1 5 3. Grenoble 1 0 0 10 28 0 0 4. SU Agen 2 0 0 16 75 0 0 SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Worcester Warriors (1400) Parma Sale Sharks v Pau (1430) Salford Castres Olympique v Newport Gwent Dragons (1600) Castres Connacht v Brive (1700) Galway Grenoble v London Irish (1945) Grenoble
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.