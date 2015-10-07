Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup pool stage matches on Wednesday
RESULTS
South Africa 64 U.S. 0 Pool B
Namibia 16 Georgia 17 Pool C
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool A
1. Australia 3 3 0 126 29 1 13
2. Wales 3 3 0 105 47 1 13
3. England 3 1 0 73 72 2 6
4. Fiji 4 1 0 84 101 1 5
5. Uruguay 3 0 0 27 166 0 0
Pool B
1. South Africa 4 3 0 176 56 4 16
2. Scotland 3 2 0 100 60 2 10
3. Japan 3 2 0 70 82 0 8
4. Samoa 3 1 0 36 88 0 4
5. U.S. 3 0 0 32 128 0 0
Pool C
1. New Zealand 3 3 0 127 40 2 14
2. Argentina 3 2 0 115 51 2 10
3. Georgia 4 2 0 53 123 0 8
4. Tonga 3 1 0 61 83 2 6
5. Namibia 3 0 0 51 110 1 1
Pool D
1. Ireland 3 3 0 110 26 2 14
2. France 3 3 0 111 39 2 14
3. Italy 3 1 0 42 66 1 5
4. Romania 3 1 0 38 97 0 4
5. Canada 4 0 0 58 131 2 2
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
New Zealand v Tonga (1900) Newcastle