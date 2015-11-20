HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
Nov 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Friday RESULTS Ulster 9 Saracens 27 Pool 1 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Saracens 2 2 0 59 16 1 9 2. Toulouse 1 0 0 7 32 0 0 3. Oyonnax 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Ulster 1 0 0 9 27 0 0 Pool 2 1. Ospreys 1 1 0 25 13 0 4 2. Exeter Chiefs 1 0 0 13 25 0 0 3. Bordeaux-Begles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. ASM Clermont Auvergne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 3 1. Northampton 1 1 0 15 11 0 4 2. Scarlets 1 0 0 11 15 1 1 3. Racing 92 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Glasgow Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 4 1. Munster 1 1 0 32 7 1 5 2. Leicester Tigers 1 1 0 33 20 1 5 3. Stade Francais 1 0 0 20 33 0 0 4. Benetton Treviso 1 0 0 7 32 0 0 Pool 5 1. Wasps 1 1 0 33 6 0 4 2. Toulon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Bath Rugby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Leinster 1 0 0 6 33 0 0 SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT) Benetton Treviso v Leicester Tigers (1300) Treviso Toulouse v Oyonnax (1515) Toulouse Bath Rugby v Leinster (1515) Bath Glasgow Warriors v Northampton (1715) Glasgow Scarlets v Racing 92 (1730) Llanelli Exeter Chiefs v Bordeaux-Begles (1945) Exeter
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.