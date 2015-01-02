Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Friday
RESULTS
Edinburgh Rugby 20 Glasgow Warriors 8
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Ospreys 11 9 0 2 285 173 4 40
2. Glasgow Warriors 12 9 0 3 266 205 3 39
3. Munster 12 8 0 4 279 191 5 37
4. Ulster 11 7 1 3 257 160 5 35
5. Connacht 12 7 1 4 207 189 2 32
6. Leinster 11 6 1 4 260 187 6 32
7. Edinburgh Rugby 12 5 1 6 204 237 2 24
8. Scarlets 11 4 2 5 218 198 4 24
9. Cardiff Blues 12 4 1 7 246 294 4 22
10. Newport Gwent Dragons 12 3 0 9 185 250 5 17
11. Zebre 11 2 0 9 135 278 1 9
12. Benetton Treviso 11 1 1 9 151 331 2 8
SATURDAY, JANUARY 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Benetton Treviso v Zebre (1400) Treviso
Leinster v Ulster (1440) Dublin
Scarlets v Ospreys (1705) Llanelli