Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday
RESULTS
Northampton 39 Newcastle Falcons 31
STANDINGS
P W D L F A B Pts
1. Northampton 12 10 0 2 381 219 8 48
2. Bath Rugby 11 9 0 2 345 190 6 42
3. Saracens 11 7 1 3 355 230 4 34
4. Exeter Chiefs 11 7 0 4 308 213 5 33
5. Leicester Tigers 11 6 1 4 233 248 5 31
6. London Wasps 11 6 0 5 329 236 6 30
7. Sale Sharks 11 6 0 5 265 244 6 30
8. Harlequins 11 5 0 6 207 228 4 24
9. Gloucester Rugby 11 4 0 7 247 279 5 21
10. Newcastle Falcons 12 3 0 9 223 283 4 16
11. London Irish 11 3 0 8 205 303 4 16
12. London Welsh 11 0 0 11 89 514 1 1
SATURDAY, JANUARY 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Saracens v London Irish (1400) Hendon
Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester Rugby (1630) Exeter