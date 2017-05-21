May 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday RESULTS Waratahs (Australia) 50 Rebels (Australia) 23 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 12 0 456 231 6 54 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 9 0 483 201 7 43 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 9 0 326 221 7 43 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 9 0 382 238 5 41 5. Blues (New Zealand) 12 6 0 354 298 7 31 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 11 4 0 219 217 7 23 2. Waratahs (Australia) 11 4 0 299 352 3 19 3. Reds (Australia) 11 3 0 233 350 4 16 4. Western Force (Australia) 11 3 0 190 311 1 13 5. Rebels (Australia) 11 1 1 163 433 2 8 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 12 0 456 231 6 54 2. Brumbies (Australia) 11 4 0 219 217 7 23 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 9 0 483 201 7 43 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 9 0 326 221 7 43 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 9 0 382 238 5 41 6. Blues (New Zealand) 12 6 0 354 298 7 31 7. Waratahs (Australia) 11 4 0 299 352 3 19 8. Reds (Australia) 11 3 0 233 350 4 16 9. Western Force (Australia) 11 3 0 190 311 1 13 10. Rebels (Australia) 11 1 1 163 433 2 8 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 12 11 0 415 241 7 51 2. Sharks (South Africa) 12 8 1 343 256 4 38 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 11 5 0 287 260 4 24 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 11 4 0 299 335 3 19 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 11 7 0 347 332 2 30 2. Bulls (South Africa) 11 3 0 226 336 3 15 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 12 2 0 293 484 3 11 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 11 1 0 238 457 3 7 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 12 11 0 415 241 7 51 2. Stormers (South Africa) 11 7 0 347 332 2 30 3. Sharks (South Africa) 12 8 1 343 256 4 38 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 11 5 0 287 260 4 24 5. Southern Kings (South Africa) 11 4 0 299 335 3 19 6. Bulls (South Africa) 11 3 0 226 336 3 15 7. Cheetahs (South Africa) 12 2 0 293 484 3 11 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 11 1 0 238 457 3 7 FRIDAY, MAY 26 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues (New Zealand) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (0735) Auckland Reds (Australia) v Western Force (Australia) (0945) Brisbane