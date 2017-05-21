May 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday
RESULTS
Waratahs (Australia) 50 Rebels (Australia) 23
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 12 12 0 456 231 6 54
2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 11 9 0 483 201 7 43
3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 11 9 0 326 221 7 43
4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 12 9 0 382 238 5 41
5. Blues (New Zealand) 12 6 0 354 298 7 31
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1. Brumbies (Australia) 11 4 0 219 217 7 23
2. Waratahs (Australia) 11 4 0 299 352 3 19
3. Reds (Australia) 11 3 0 233 350 4 16
4. Western Force (Australia) 11 3 0 190 311 1 13
5. Rebels (Australia) 11 1 1 163 433 2 8
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1. Lions (South Africa) 12 11 0 415 241 7 51
2. Sharks (South Africa) 12 8 1 343 256 4 38
3. Jaguares (Argentina) 11 5 0 287 260 4 24
4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 11 4 0 299 335 3 19
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1. Stormers (South Africa) 11 7 0 347 332 2 30
2. Bulls (South Africa) 11 3 0 226 336 3 15
3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 12 2 0 293 484 3 11
4. Sunwolves (Japan) 11 1 0 238 457 3 7
FRIDAY, MAY 26 FIXTURES (GMT)
Blues (New Zealand) v Chiefs (New Zealand) (0735) Auckland
Reds (Australia) v Western Force (Australia) (0945) Brisbane