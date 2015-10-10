Oct 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the World Cup pool stage matches on Saturday
RESULTS
Samoa 33 Scotland 36 Pool B
Australia 15 Wales 6 Pool A
England 60 Uruguay 3 Pool A
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool A
1. Australia 4 4 0 141 35 1 17
2. Wales 4 3 0 111 62 1 13
3. England 4 2 0 133 75 3 11
4. Fiji 4 1 0 84 101 1 5
5. Uruguay 4 0 0 30 226 0 0
Pool B
1. South Africa 4 3 0 176 56 4 16
2. Scotland 4 3 0 136 93 2 14
3. Japan 3 2 0 70 82 0 8
4. Samoa 4 1 0 69 124 2 6
5. U.S. 3 0 0 32 128 0 0
Pool C
1. New Zealand 4 4 0 174 49 3 19
2. Argentina 3 2 0 115 51 2 10
3. Georgia 4 2 0 53 123 0 8
4. Tonga 4 1 0 70 130 2 6
5. Namibia 3 0 0 51 110 1 1
Pool D
1. Ireland 3 3 0 110 26 2 14
2. France 3 3 0 111 39 2 14
3. Italy 3 1 0 42 66 1 5
4. Romania 3 1 0 38 97 0 4
5. Canada 4 0 0 58 131 2 2
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v Namibia (1100) Leicester
Italy v Romania (1330) Exeter
France v Ireland (1545) Cardiff
U.S. v Japan (1900) Gloucester