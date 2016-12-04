UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Newcastle Falcons 38 Harlequins 32 Worcester Warriors 12 Wasps 26 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 10 8 0 2 262 116 6 38 2. Wasps 10 8 0 2 319 205 5 37 3. Bath Rugby 10 8 0 2 235 135 3 35 4. Leicester Tigers 10 7 0 3 247 196 3 31 5. Exeter Chiefs 10 5 1 4 276 205 8 30 6. Harlequins 10 5 0 5 206 237 3 23 7. Newcastle Falcons 10 5 0 5 168 238 3 23 8. Gloucester Rugby 10 3 2 5 228 217 7 23 9. Northampton 10 4 0 6 170 192 4 20 10. Sale Sharks 10 3 1 6 191 245 4 18 11. Worcester Warriors 10 1 2 7 171 309 2 10 12. Bristol Rugby 10 0 0 10 138 316 4 4 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23 FIXTURES (GMT) Northampton v Sale Sharks (1945) Northampton
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.