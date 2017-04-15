Rugby-Australia team to play Scotland
SYDNEY, June 15 Australia coach Michael Cheika named the following team to play Scotland in a test at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday:
April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Reds (Australia) 47 Southern Kings (South Africa) 34 Blues (New Zealand) 24 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 28 Rebels (Australia) 19 Brumbies (Australia) 17 Cheetahs (South Africa) 27 Chiefs (New Zealand) 41 Stormers (South Africa) 16 Lions (South Africa) 29 Bulls (South Africa) 26 Jaguares (Argentina) 13 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 7 7 0 238 126 3 31 2. Chiefs (New Zealand) 7 6 0 213 146 5 29 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 7 6 0 313 131 4 28 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 5. Blues (New Zealand) 8 3 0 224 191 5 17 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 7 3 0 161 120 5 17 2. Reds (Australia) 8 2 0 161 251 2 10 3. Western Force (Australia) 6 2 0 134 173 1 9 4. Waratahs (Australia) 7 2 0 163 237 0 8 5. Rebels (Australia) 6 1 0 94 254 1 5 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 7 7 0 238 126 3 31 2. Brumbies (Australia) 7 3 0 161 120 5 17 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 7 6 0 213 146 5 29 4. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 7 6 0 313 131 4 28 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 6. Blues (New Zealand) 8 3 0 224 191 5 17 7. Reds (Australia) 8 2 0 161 251 2 10 8. Western Force (Australia) 6 2 0 134 173 1 9 9. Waratahs (Australia) 7 2 0 163 237 0 8 10. Rebels (Australia) 6 1 0 94 254 1 5 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 7 6 0 256 175 4 28 2. Sharks (South Africa) 7 5 0 194 158 2 22 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 7 4 0 189 148 3 19 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 7 1 0 184 257 2 6 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 7 6 0 257 155 2 26 2. Bulls (South Africa) 7 2 0 158 192 2 10 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 7 2 0 178 260 1 9 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 7 1 0 147 306 1 5 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 7 6 0 256 175 4 28 2. Stormers (South Africa) 7 6 0 257 155 2 26 3. Sharks (South Africa) 7 5 0 194 158 2 22 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 7 4 0 189 148 3 19 5. Bulls (South Africa) 7 2 0 158 192 2 10 6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 7 2 0 178 260 1 9 7. Southern Kings (South Africa) 7 1 0 184 257 2 6 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 7 1 0 147 306 1 5 FRIDAY, APRIL 21 FIXTURES (GMT) Hurricanes (New Zealand) v Brumbies (Australia) (0735) Napier Waratahs (Australia) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (0945) Sydney Lions (South Africa) v Jaguares (Argentina) (1700) Johannesburg
AUCKLAND, June 15 The "dance in the background" was undoubtedly overshadowing the All Blacks test match against Samoa but coach Steve Hansen was at pains to ensure his side did not trip over their own feet during Friday's clash at Eden Park.
* Side laden with All Blacks experience (Adds details, quotes)