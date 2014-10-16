Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Thursday
RESULTS
Gloucester Rugby 55 Brive 0 Pool 5
STANDINGS
P W D F A B Pts
Pool 1
1. Cardiff Blues 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. London Irish 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Rugby Rovigo Delta 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Grenoble 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 2
1. Aviron Bayonnais 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Connacht 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. La Rochelle 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Exeter Chiefs 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 3
1. Newcastle Falcons 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Stade Francais 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Newport Gwent Dragons 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Bucharest Wolves 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. Bordeaux-Begles 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. LOU 0 0 0 0 0 0
1=. London Welsh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pool 5
1. Gloucester Rugby 1 1 0 55 0 1 5
2. Zebre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Oyonnax 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Brive 1 0 0 0 55 0 0
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bordeaux-Begles v Edinburgh Rugby (1800) Begles
Newcastle Falcons v Bucharest Wolves (1900) Newcastle