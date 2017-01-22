Rugby-London Welsh kicked out of Championship after cash crisis
LONDON, Jan 24 London Welsh, one of the oldest clubs in English rugby, were kicked out of the second tier Championship on Tuesday after going into liquidation last month.
Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday RESULTS Toulouse 19 Connacht 10 Pool 2 Zebre 27 Wasps 41 Pool 2 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Munster 6 5 0 160 64 4 24 2. Glasgow Warriors 6 4 0 160 86 3 19 3. Leicester Tigers 6 2 0 61 190 0 8 4. Racing 92 6 1 0 89 130 1 5 Pool 2 1. Wasps 6 4 1 210 112 4 22 2. Toulouse 6 3 1 164 91 4 18 3. Connacht 6 4 0 188 118 2 18 4. Zebre 6 0 0 90 331 0 0 Pool 3 1. Saracens 6 5 1 181 87 2 24 2. Toulon 6 3 0 120 100 4 16 3. Scarlets 6 2 1 141 154 1 11 4. Sale Sharks 6 1 0 66 167 0 4 Pool 4 1. Leinster 6 4 1 227 87 5 23 2. Montpellier 6 3 0 120 149 4 16 3. Castres Olympique 6 2 1 144 147 2 12 4. Northampton 6 2 0 91 199 1 9 Pool 5 1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 6 5 0 211 131 6 26 2. Bordeaux-Begles 6 3 0 118 120 2 14 3. Exeter Chiefs 6 2 0 110 146 4 12 4. Ulster 6 2 0 131 173 2 10
Jan 24 Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has said he will continue enjoy his rugby and be "more hungry" after losing the armband to Alun Wyn Jones last week.
LONDON, Jan 23 England's new vision coach believes modern rugby players spend so much time looking at smartphones they are less skillful and not as aware of what is happening on the pitch around them.